Best Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – March 13th

Shopify, Vertiv, and HubSpot are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the shares of companies whose primary business is based on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat. These stocks are influenced by user engagement, advertising revenues, regulatory changes, and shifts in digital communication trends, making them a distinct subset within the technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,206. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $83.40. 5,092,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917,119. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS stock traded down $14.98 on Thursday, reaching $596.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,920. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,621.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $729.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.98.

