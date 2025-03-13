Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – March 13th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Eaton, Chevron, Accenture, and Shell are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that engage in producing and providing goods and services for industrial use, such as manufacturing, construction, and machinery production. These investments often reflect the cyclical nature of the economy, as demand for industrial products is closely tied to economic growth and large-scale capital expenditures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $12.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.24. 75,538,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,624,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.40. 13,264,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,415,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45. The company has a market cap of $895.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.75. 11,739,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,950,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.65. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,826. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $270.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $8.70 on Thursday, hitting $315.64. 1,550,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.36 and a 200-day moving average of $358.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.86. 6,776,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. Shell has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Further Reading