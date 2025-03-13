Best Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 12th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares in companies that produce, distribute, or facilitate digital content such as online videos, streaming media, social networking, and digital advertising. These stocks represent ownership in firms that leverage technology and the internet to tap into a global audience, making them highly responsive to rapid technological changes and evolving consumer behaviors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.90. 11,353,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,726,849. The company has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, reaching $440.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.86. Adobe has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.96. The company had a trading volume of 533,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,113. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.08. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Articles