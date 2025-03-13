Best Defense Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Boeing, Citigroup, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and General Electric are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce goods or provide services primarily for military and national security purposes. These companies typically manufacture advanced weaponry, vehicles, technology systems, and other defense-related products, often benefiting from government contracts and spending, which can make them attractive during periods of geopolitical tension. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,539. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, reaching $67.52. 8,862,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,958,081. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $12.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $15.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.48. The stock had a trading volume of 576,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,606. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.20. General Electric has a 52-week low of $130.38 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Featured Stories