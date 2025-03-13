Best Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Iris Energy, TeraWulf, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares in companies that derive a significant portion of their income from bitcoin-related activities such as mining, trading, or providing blockchain services. They offer investors exposure to bitcoin’s market performance through traditional stock exchanges, enabling participation in the digital asset ecosystem without the need to directly purchase or store cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,743,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,799,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 13,439,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,349,932. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 5.95.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 6,196,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,053,552. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,849,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,051,372. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,047,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,231,219. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 5,101,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,429,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 2,955,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,768,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

