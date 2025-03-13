Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

