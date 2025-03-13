Bernard J. Zovighian Sells 6,164 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

