Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.96 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 3,490 shares traded.

Beowulf Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (5.13) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

