Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 2350010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,705,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,623,656.76. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 324,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 211,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Bentley Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.