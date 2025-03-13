Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

