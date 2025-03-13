BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $9.55. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 87,996 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCBP

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.