Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,042 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $74,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.