Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4,494.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,305 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $8,129,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after acquiring an additional 235,173 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,921,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,078.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 29.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 377,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 target price on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

