Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

BSET stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

