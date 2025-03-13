Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.18.
About Barnwell Industries
