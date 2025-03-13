Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 332,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 128,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
