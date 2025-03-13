Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NET Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NPWR

NET Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

NYSE:NPWR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. NET Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 332,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 128,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.