Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

