Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 392.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,518. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

