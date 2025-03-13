Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 392.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Bancroft Fund Price Performance
Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,518. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.77.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.