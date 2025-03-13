Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 357.78%.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,551,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $375.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.77.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

