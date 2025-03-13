Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

