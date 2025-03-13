Balboa Wealth Partners Has $579,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $38,241,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,368 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 104,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.62.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $284.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

