Balboa Wealth Partners Has $1.79 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

