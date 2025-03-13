Balboa Wealth Partners Has $1.27 Million Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 29,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

RCS opened at $6.33 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

