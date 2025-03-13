Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 165 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $561.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $597.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

