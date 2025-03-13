Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 23,551 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $101.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.32.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

