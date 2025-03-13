Balanced Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 367,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,228,000 after purchasing an additional 131,003 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.48 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $597.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.90. The firm has a market cap of $558.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

