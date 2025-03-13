Balanced Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 11.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $476.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $516.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.88.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

