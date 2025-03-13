B. Riley Weighs in on FuelCell Energy FY2026 Earnings

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the energy company will earn ($5.57) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($6.11) per share.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.10. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

