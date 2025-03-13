Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 406,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 269,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
