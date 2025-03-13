Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.97 and last traded at C$19.97. Approximately 15,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 17,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.56.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

