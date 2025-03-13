Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 126,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 212,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Ayro Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.55% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

