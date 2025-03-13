Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,447 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Avista by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Avista by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,886.25. This trade represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

