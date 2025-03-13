Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $245.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

