Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 385,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 320,532 shares.The stock last traded at $64.75 and had previously closed at $65.32.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 314,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

