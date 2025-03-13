Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 385,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 320,532 shares.The stock last traded at $64.75 and had previously closed at $65.32.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 314,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.