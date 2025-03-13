Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

