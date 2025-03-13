Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $265,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Fortinet by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,338,694 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

