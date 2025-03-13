Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.87 on Thursday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

