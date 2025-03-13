Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,543 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $168,790,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after buying an additional 653,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PSX opened at $124.07 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.