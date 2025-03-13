Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

