Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,709 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,573,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,308,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,826,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About Chubb



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

