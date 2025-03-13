Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,298 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after purchasing an additional 965,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.