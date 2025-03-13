Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 98,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

