Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 36,932 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 10.3 %

BATS FBCG opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

