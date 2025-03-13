Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,761 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $306.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.27 and a 200 day moving average of $322.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

