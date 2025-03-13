Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.20 ($11.09) and last traded at €10.22 ($11.11). 5,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.40 ($11.30).

Aumann Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

