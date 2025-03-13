AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.70% from the company’s previous close.

AudioEye Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AudioEye by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

