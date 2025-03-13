AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 18,523,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 40,601,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

