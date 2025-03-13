Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 295,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 96,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Atico Mining Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

