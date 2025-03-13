Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Announces Earnings Results

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Athelney Trust Price Performance

Shares of ATY opened at GBX 175 ($2.27) on Thursday. Athelney Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,944.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Athelney Trust Company Profile

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

