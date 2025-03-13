AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAAF opened at C$13.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.69. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.65.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

